Not just distress

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has long been viewed as a barometer of rural distress in India. However, the recent Economic Survey challenges this perception, suggesting that the demand for MGNREGS work is more reflective of a state’s administrative capacity than of its rural economic hardships. This revelation invites a deeper examination of how we interpret and utilise MGNREGS data. The survey highlights a counterintuitive trend: states with higher poverty rates, such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, do not necessarily show higher utilisation of MGNREGS funds.

In contrast, states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with significantly lower poverty rates, have utilised a substantial portion of these funds. This discrepancy raises questions about the factors influencing MGNREGS demand and usage. One key factor is institutional capacity. States with robust administrative frameworks, such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, are better equipped to plan, execute, and manage MGNREGS projects. Their ability to meet procedural requirements, provide utilisation certificates, and ensure timely fund usage allows them to tap into the scheme more effectively. This administrative efficiency translates into higher fund utilisation and more workdays generated under MGNREGS.

Conversely, states with weaker institutional structures struggle to maximise the scheme’s potential. Despite having higher numbers of impoverished rural populations, these states often face challenges in meeting administrative criteria, which hampers their ability to fully leverage MGNREGS funds. This situation underscores the critical role of administrative capacity in determining the success of rural development programmes. Moreover, the survey suggests that the official demand for MGNREGS work, as recorded on the government portal, may not accurately reflect the true demand. Employment is frequently unavailable when sought, and block level functionaries may not register all requests for work in real time. As a result, the reported figures of work demanded often equate to the work provided, rather than indicating unmet demand or underlying economic distress. Another aspect influencing MGNREGS utilisation is wage rates.

Advertisement

States with higher notified wage rates under MGNREGS, such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, tend to attract more workers, thereby increasing fund utilisation. This factor highlights the importance of aligning wage rates with local economic conditions to ensure the scheme’s effectiveness. Interestingly, MGNREGS has evolved over the years from a mere employment guarantee programme to an asset creation initiative. There has been a substantial increase in projects aimed at creating sustainable livelihoods, such as wells, livestock sheds, and horticulture on individual lands.

This shift signifies the scheme’s potential for contributing to long-term rural development and economic resilience. The findings from the Economic Survey prompt a re-evaluation of how we interpret MGNREGS data. Rather than viewing it solely as a measure of rural distress, we should consider the broader context of administrative capacity, wage structures, and the evolving nature of the scheme. Enhancing institutional capacities in poorer states and ensuring timely and adequate employment opportunities are crucial steps towards realising the full potential of MGNREGS.