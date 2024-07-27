Officer among 5 soldiers injured in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LOC in Kashmir

Five soldiers, including an officer, were injured on Saturday as the Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LOC) in North Kashmir’s Machhal sector.

A heavily armed Pakistani terrorist was killed during the exchange of fire that was continuing in the forest area.

Officials said that the injured soldiers have been evacuated to hospital for treatment.

The Chinar Corps of the Army said in the morning that “There has been exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control (LOC). One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated. Operations are in progress”.

Further details of the encounter are awaited.

However, reports said that the BAT team involved in the attack is suspected to have regular Pakistan Army troops including their SSG commandos who work closely with terrorist organisations.