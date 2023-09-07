Delhi Police to ensure round-the-clock security arrangements during G20 summit

The Delhi Police authorities have geared up to ensure round-the-clock security arrangements in the national capital during the G20 summit scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10.

“At Shahdra 10 pickets are in place. Forces from outside have come here. Our security is present round the clock. Foot march and patrolling is happening regularly. We are closing all market areas timely,” Shahdra DCP Incharge Harsh Indora said while speaking to ANI.

“All kinds of preventive actions against miscreants are being taken. Regular checking is being done. We are carrying out regular combing operations at the Yamuna Khadar area because it comes near the Raj Ghat venue. Tear gas practice was also done today…,” he said.

Earlier in the day, an anti-sabotage mock drill was conducted by the Indian Army ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is monitoring the weather round the clock and will issue current weather and forecast information for different locations of Delhi from Thursday ahead of the crucial Summit.

“In view of the ensuing G-20 Summit at New Delhi during 8-10 Sept 2023, IMD is monitoring the weather round the clock. It will issue current weather & forecast information for different locations of Delhi since the 7th Sept 2023 morning,” the IMD said.

Moreover, it stated, that in addition to the existing automatic weather system (AWS) network of IMD, an additional AWS has been installed near the venue of the G-20 summit to provide real-time live weather data (Air Temperature, Humidity, Wind Speed and Direction and Rainfall) at every 15 minutes interval along with daily maximum and minimum temperatures.

Similar live weather information will be available for other nine important locations of Delhi, covering major tourist and historical places, such as IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway station, Chandini Chowk, Akshardham Temple, Bahai/Lotus Temple, Qutab Minar, Redfort/Rajghat, Delhi University and Lodhi Road (Lodhi Garden), the weather office said.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.