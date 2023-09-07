Delhi G20 Summit: French President Emmanuel Macron, who will arrive in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 summit being held in the national capital from September 9 to 10 under India’s presidency, will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the conclusion of the summit.

According to news agency ANI, the meeting between Macron and PM Modi is likely to take place in the form of a lunch on September 10 at the end of the G20 Summit. The two leaders last met in July this year during PM Modi’s France visit.

During the July visit, the two countries announced an agreement on the construction of three additional submarines and the co-development of fighter jet engines. However, both sides could not finalise the deal of 26 Rafale-M fighter jet planes. Now there are speculations that a decision could be reached on 26 Rafale-M fighter jet deal during the lunch meeting.

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi’s newly constructed Bharat Mandapam auditorium on September 9-10. Head of states from 20 members countries and several special invitees will attend the meeting. US President Joe Biden will arrive on Friday so will UK PM Rishi Sunak.

While it has been confirmed by both India and the US that Biden and PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting on September 8, Sunak is also likely to hold delegation level-talks with his Indian counterpart. The UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be in focus during Sunak and PM Modi’s bilateral.

However, the highly anticipated meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be happening after the latter decided to skip the G20 Summit for the first time. Chinese Premier Li-Qiang will be represent China at the G20 summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also not attend the summit and Kremlin will send its foreign minister instead.