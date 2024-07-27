PM Modi shares ‘Budget 2024 Blueprint’ for a skilled and Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared ‘Budget 2024 Blueprint’ on NaMo App that aims to explain various government announcements, schemes and new initiatives around job creation and skilling in a simpler way.

PM Modi said in a post on X social media platform that Budget 2024 aims to create jobs with new Employment Linked Incentive schemes, build a stronger workforce, and enable job creators.

“Through skilling initiatives, in-house education promotion, and innovation support, it sets the stage for a thriving, skilled Bharat,” PM Modi emphasised.

One can go through the Budget 2024 Blueprint in the ‘WhatsApp it’ section on NaMo App.

The Budget is a comprehensive blueprint for a prosperous and inclusive India.

The Budget has allocated Rs 1.48 lakh crore specifically for education, employment, and skilling, underscoring the government’s commitment to these vital areas.

The Employment-Linked Incentive schemes represent a pivotal move towards fostering collective growth and prosperity, as they are designed to directly link incentives with employment generation.