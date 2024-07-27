JK police releases sketches of 3 militants involved in Dessa attack

The Doda district Police on Saturday released sketches of the three terrorists involved in attacks at the security forces in the Dessa area and also announced a reward of Rs. 5 lakh for each terrorist to anyone providing credible information on their whereabouts.

Police said these terrorists were moving in the upper reaches of Doda and Dessa areas.

They were involved in the recent terror attack at Urar Bagi area of Dessa in which four soldiers were killed.

The police have also released phone contact numbers and appealed to people to provide information about the presence or movement of these terrorists on these numbers. Identity of the informer will be kept secret, police added.