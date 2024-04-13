Need to amend laws enacted by British: Ramdev on day 4 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ‘katha’

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev on Friday paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the narration of the saga of great Maratha king at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar entered day four.

Narrating the saga, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said that when war is inevitable, it becomes the duty of a warrior to fight for righteousness.

When the time comes to sacrifice for the protection of the nation’s borders and culture, those who do not retreat hold the true honor. Our brave warriors have sacrificed immensely for this cause, he said.

On day four, Govind Dev Giri Maharaj narrated that all the brave warriors of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were from the Maratha region, as they hailed from the Maval region. Their valor and courage were renowned, and they were considered the epitome of bravery. Despite the adversities, Shivaji Maharaj did not forsake his warrior duty and bravely faced the enemies, establishing his valor and courage.

On the occasion, Baba Ramdev said that all the mothers of India will give birth to sons like Shivaji Maharaj, drawing inspiration from Mother Jijabai.

This land, Ramdev said, is the land of valor, of sages, of warriors, and its courage will continue to awaken.

Never should one falter in their righteousness, in their duty to the nation, in their adherence to Sanatan Dharma. Amidst countless obstacles and struggles, one must progress like Shivaji Maharaj, a warrior and victor, he added.

He further remarked that today, imperialist, capitalist, market-driven forces seek to establish their dominance over the world, using their bloody hands and cruel tactics. Just as we observe the lives of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Acharya Chanakya, Chandragupta, and Shivaji Maharaj, it becomes evident that success is achieved through righteousness. The essence lies in enthusiasm, courage, valor, righteousness, duty to the self, nation, Sanatan Dharma, national duty, Rishi Dharma, and Ved Dharma, and the greatest proponent of all these virtues is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In recent days, corporate, medical, or pharmaceutical mafias, who label the knowledge of yoga, Ayurveda, and Vedas as pseudo-science, have been making foolish and cunning remarks, denying the existence of Rama, Krishna, Shiva, and Hanuman. They tarnish our culture and ancient values, Ramdev alleged.

He also emphasized that the British deceitfully enacted laws to serve their interests. In 1835, the Indian Education Act was passed to dismantle the Indian education system. Similarly, the Drug and Medical Remedies Act of 1940 was passed.

“Shouldn’t amendments be made to these wrongful laws enacted during the British era? The struggle continues, and we shall emerge victorious,” he added.