Narration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj katha at Patanjali Yogpeeth enters day three | Highlights

The “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj” katha being organised by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth entered day-three on Thursday. During the narration of Saga of Shivaji Maharaj, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj expounded on the divine nature of the Maratha king, stating that his journey to Bijapur led him inward.

There, he witnessed temple buildings, saw cows being slaughtered on the streets, observed frightened farmers, and witnessed the distress of dragged-away children, which deeply troubled him.

He repeatedly questioned himself about his identity, his family, his society, his nation, and his lineage. He wondered whether the traditions of his lineage were being upheld or destroyed. His mother-in-law advised him to contemplate on these matters.

Such contemplation is the greatest jewel. Contemplation holds great significance in Vedanta as well, where it leads to a complete transformation of life. The values instilled by his mother-in-law kept him vigilant towards his nation, society, and culture.

On this occasion, Acharya Balakrishna stated that the sacred recitation of the narrative of the flag-bearer of Indian culture and tradition, the great warrior, and guardian of culture, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is flowing from Patanjali University.

He highlighted the contribution of Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev’s penance, dedication, and noble intentions in establishing Patanjali as a grand, divine institution.

He emphasized that listening to the narrative from the divine mouth of Pujya Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, who is proficient in scriptures and holds special sentiments towards the nation, fills one with divine grace.

Balakrishna stated that the image of Chhatrapati Shivaji is reflected in Baba Ramdev. Refering to the controversies, he said that some may question why Ramdev engages in controversies.

However, he added, “Swami Ji does not create controversies; rather, he confronts the wicked aggressors who manifest in various forms and eras to save the entire nation and society. Respected Swami Ji, taking the lead, fulfills our responsibility of protection.”

The event was attended by the Executive Officer of the Indian Education Board, Mr. N.P. Singh, the Dean of Humanities at Patanjali University, Dr. Sadhvi Devpriya, the Vice Chancellor of Patanjali University, Prof. Mahavir Agrawal, and other faculty and students of educational institutions associated with Patanjali.