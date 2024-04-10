Narration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ‘katha’ at Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth enters day 2

“The Saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj” being organised by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali under the auspices of Pujya Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj entered it’s secon day on Wednesday.

In the saga, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj highlighted that the deeds performed by Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, if not emulated by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, would have prevented the establishment of Patanjali Yogpeeth and the promotion of yoga.

He emphasized reverence for all great personalities but particularly hailed Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati for his nationalist endeavors without any English education.

He also stressed the need for efforts to dispel ignorance prevailing among generations and acknowledged Patanjali Yogpeeth’s significant contribution towards this cause.

Speaking on the ocassion, Baba Ramdev underlined that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj not only provided political leadership to the nation but also paved the way for social, economic, religious, spiritual, cultural, and intellectual growth.

He compared Shivaji’s endeavors 350 years ago to what the 100 crore followers of Sanatan Dharma need to accomplish today.

Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj is narrating Chhatrapati Shivaji’s character to instill these virtues, said Ramdev.

The Yoga guru also urged everyone to commit themselves to emulate the character of a valiant child, drawing inspiration from various narratives, episodes, and scholarly references to present before them.

He likened the roles played by revered mothers like Mata Jijabai, Anjani Mata, Yashoda Mata, Kaushalya Mata, and Gujri Mata to the role being played by Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj in instilling these virtues in society.