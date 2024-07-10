MP Assembly to go paperless, increase monthly scholarship for students

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to make the work in the state assembly paperless, as per the Union government’s scheme, and also to increase the scholarships for boys and girls residing in hostels, ashrams and community welfare centers operated under the Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Tribe Welfare Department.

The cabinet meeting of the Mohan Yadav government held at Bhopal on Wednesday approved the hike in monthly scholarship for boys from Rs 1,230 to Rs 1,550. For girls, the monthly scholarship amount would now be Rs 1,590 instead of Rs 1,270.

The Council of Ministers also approved a project worth Rs 23.87 crore to implement the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of the Government of India ‘National e-Vidhan Application’ (NEVA) in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Under the Digital India program of the Government of India, the centrally sponsored ‘National e-Vidhan Application’ scheme has been launched by the Government of India to make all the Legislative Assemblies of the country paperless and bring them on one platform. Sixty percent of the cost will be borne by the Government of India and 40 percent by the state government.

The state cabinet also approved the purchase of an aircraft for the state government. The approval was given to purchase the model ‘Challenger 3500’ jet aircraft.