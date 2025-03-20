Congress walkout in MP assembly over alleged transport scam

The Opposition Congress on Thursday continued its attack on the ruling BJP in the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly over an alleged transport scam of hundreds of crores of rupees.

The Congress party staged a walkout in the House, accusing the state government of interfering in the ongoing investigation into the scam.

The Opposition again raised the issue on Thursday through a calling attention motion, during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly. Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar charged that the state government was not able to disclose the ownership of 52 kg gold and about Rs 11 crore cash that were seized by the Income Tax Department from an abandoned Innova vehicle at the Mendori village on the outskirts of Bhopal in December 2024.

Singhar also accused the state government of not disclosing the details of a diary, which the Congress claims was seized by authorities during raids on MP Transport Department former Constable Saurabh Sharma, who is considered to be the key figure in the alleged scam.

He claimed that the diary contains crucial evidence that could expose many high-profile persons involved in the scam and that is why the state government is not disclosing its details.

The Congress demanded that the probe be handed over to the CBI. It also demanded that the ongoing probe be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court to ensure impartiality.

Reacting to that, State Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijaywargiya argued that the State Assembly’s proceedings are governed by established protocols.

Singhar accused Vijaywargiya of disrespecting the judiciary.

State Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh asserted that the probe is being conducted fairly and there is no government interference. The minister maintained that the ongoing investigation cannot be questioned.

Not content with the response, the Congress MLAs began raising slogans and subsequently walked out of the House.