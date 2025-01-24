Manipur CM warns of dual infiltration threat from Myanmar, Bangladesh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday raised concerns over the state’s vulnerability to illegal infiltration from Myanmar on its eastern border and warned of a potential infiltration threat from Bangladesh through neighboring Assam.

Addressing the issue, Singh emphasized the need for vigilance among the indigenous population to prevent illegal immigration from both countries.

He pointed out that while Manipur shares a 398 km international border with Myanmar, it does not share a direct boundary with Bangladesh. Instead, the state is bordered by Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam.

Highlighting Assam’s role as a frontline state against infiltration from Bangladesh, Singh explained that Manipur relies on Assam’s efficiency in detecting illegal migrants.

Assam shares a 263 km border with Bangladesh, while Tripura shares 856 km. Despite most parts of these international borders being fenced, several stretches remain porous, enabling illegal crossings.

Singh expressed concerns about the under-construction Mahur-Tamenglong road, which will provide direct connectivity between Manipur and Assam. He warned that this new route could facilitate the movement of Bangladeshi migrants into Manipur if proper checks are not implemented.

“On the eastern side, we are grappling with the challenge of illegal migration from Myanmar, while the western and southern regions face the threat of Bangladeshi immigrants. If Assam fails to identify and block illegal migrants, there is a risk of them entering Manipur,” Singh stated.

Manipur is safeguarded by the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, an official travel document required for Indian citizens to enter the state for a limited duration.

Introduced in 2020, the ILP system aims to protect the interests of the indigenous population by regulating the entry of outsiders into the state.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to remain alert and support efforts to tackle the dual challenges posed by infiltration from Myanmar and potential spillovers from Bangladesh.