Myanmar: military junta declares temporary ceasefire amid massive earthquake

Myanmar’s military junta announced a temporary ceasefire in its fight against rebels until April 22 to facilitate relief and reconstruction efforts following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that has resulted in the death of more than 3000 people with 4,715 people injured and another 341 reported missing.

The Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services of Myanmar in a statement issued late Wednesday said that out of compassion and understanding for the earthquake victims across the country and in order to accelerate rescue and reconstruction efforts, as well as maintain peace and stability, a temporary ceasefire will be in effect from April 2 to April 22.

Advertisement

The statement noted that the massive earthquake on March 28 and the subsequent aftershocks caused damage to roads, bridges, and buildings, resulting in casualties. The country is making every effort to continue rescue and reconstruction work, it said.

Advertisement

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock minutes later, struck Myanmar’s Mandalay region last Friday, causing massive casualties and damage in multiple countries.

The statement said that during the temporary ceasefire, ethnic armed organisations and other armed groups must not obstruct or attack civilian transportation routes, harm lives or public property, assault security force camps engaged in safety and law enforcement duties, attack military bases, mobilise or reorganise forces that undermine peace, or carry out any territorial expansion. If such actions are taken, the defence forces will take necessary measures to protect the people, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Earlier Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing, head of Myanmar’s junta, had rejected ceasefire proposals from Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs) and declared a continuation of military operations. The move directly undermined humanitarian efforts as the casualties from the devastating earthquake escalated.

“Some ethnic armed groups may not be actively engaging in battles right now, but they are gathering and training in preparation for attacks. Since this is a form of aggression, the military will continue necessary defence operations,” he said during a fundraising event in Naypyidaw.

Meanwhile, Myanmar experienced 66 aftershocks ranging from magnitudes 2.8 to 7.5 on Thursday morning, the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology revealed.