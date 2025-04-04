PM Modi underlines importance of credible elections in Myanmar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Friday with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar, and underlined the importance of early restoration of a democratic process through inclusive and credible elections in the Southeast Asian nation.

At the meeting held in Bangkok on the margins of the BIMSTEC Summit, he said India supports efforts aimed at fostering trust and advancing a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led transition towards a peaceful, stable and democratic future.

Alluding to the human cost of the ongoing ethnic violence in Myanmar, the PM underlined that there is no military solution to the conflict and stressed that enduring peace could only be achieved through an inclusive dialogue.

The two leaders discussed the situation in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, including India’s ongoing efforts under “Operation Brahma” to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance to Myanmar.

The Senior General expressed his gratitude for India’s assistance efforts. The Indian leader said that as the First Responder, India stands with Myanmar in this time of crisis and is ready to deploy more material assistance and resources if required.

The PM appreciated the support extended by Myanmar for the rescue and repatriation of Indian nationals from cyber-scam centres along the Myanmar–Thailand border. Both sides agreed on the need to cooperate in addressing insurgent activities, transnational crimes and human trafficking along the India-Myanmar border.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing India-supported infrastructure development projects in Myanmar. Mr Modi underlined India’s readiness to support the developmental needs of all communities in Myanmar.

The PM also had meetings with PM of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay and PM of Nepal K P Sharma Oli.