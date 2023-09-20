Lok Sabha passes Women’s Reservation Bill, to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

The Women’s Reservation Bill – Nari Shakti Vahan Adhiniyam 2023 – cleared the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of all seats for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. It will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The bill was passed through a voice vote with the support of 454 MPs. Only two MPs votes against the Bill. The Women’s Reservation Bill also became the first Bill to be cleared by the lower house of the new Parliament building.

If cleared by Rajya Sabha, the Women’s Reservation Bill will become a law and provide 33 per cent of reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. However, the implementation of the 33 per cent quota to women is likely to take a few more years.

The implementation of the provisions of the Bill will only be possible after a Census and delimitation exercise to redraw the constituencies. The process is likely to take at least 4 more years.

However, Union Minister Amit Shah said that both the Census and delimitation process would start soon after the next general elections.