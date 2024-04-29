LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in K’taka, Maharashtra today

Intensifying the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public meetings on Monday — one in Karnataka and three in Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister will hold his first public meeting of the day at 12:15 p.m. in Karnataka’s Bagalkote. From there, he will proceed to Maharashtra to address a public meeting in Solapur at 2:15 p.m. for BJP nominee Ram Satpute, who is pitted against Congress’ Praniti Shinde.

At 4:30 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will hold a rally in Karad for party nominee Udayanraje Bhosale who is contesting against the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Shashikant Shinde from Satara constituency.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister’s fourth rally of the day is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Race Course ground in Pune’s Hadapsar, where he will campaign for BJP nominee from Pune, Murlidhar Mohol; Shiv Sena candidate from Maval, Shrirang Barne; NCP nominee from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar; and NCP candidate from Shirur, Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will hold two public meetings and a roadshow in Telangana on Monday. He is scheduled to address public meetings in Kothagudem at 12:15 p.m. and Mahabubabad at 1:55 p.m. After public meetings, he will hold a roadshow in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency at 5:50 p.m.

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Bihar and Assam on Monday. He will address public meetings in Bihar’s Madhubani at 12:30 p.m. and Begusarai at 2:00 p.m. From there, the Home Minister will go to Assam to hold a roadshow in Guwahati at 5:30 p.m.

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting in Gujarat’s Patan at 10 a.m. on Monday. From Gujarat, the Wayanad MP will proceed to Chhattisgarh to address a public gathering in Bilaspur’s Sakri at 4:15 p.m.

* Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Karnataka’s Gulbarga on Monday at 3:00 p.m.

* Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow at 2 p.m. on Monday in Rupnagar for AAP’s Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat candidate Malvinder Singh Kang.