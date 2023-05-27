India’s New Parliament House: Some lesser known facts

Built at a cost of Rs 971 crore, the new Parliament Building complex is a symbol of India’s growth and progress and reflects the aspirations of the nation’s 140 crore citizens.

It all began after there were concerns about stability of the old Parliament building in 2010s. And that led to the proposals for the construction of the new parliament building. The 93-year-old design is considered to experience the ill effects of insufficiency of rooms to house individuals and their staff.

In 2019, the Indian government launched the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, which included the construction of a new parliament building. Other projects in New Delhi also included the renovation of Kartavya Path, the construction of a new residence for the Vice President, the construction of a new office and residence for the Prime Minister, and the consolidation of all ministerial buildings into a single central secretariat.

The ongoing redevelopment of the Central Vista, India’s central administrative area near Raisina Hill in New Delhi, is referred to as the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

The ground-breaking function for the new structure was held in October 2020. On December 10, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the groundwork. Religious leaders led an interfaith prayer service as part of the event.

Some Lesser Known Facts about the New Parliament House:

1. It will have 1272 seats of which 888 are reserved for Lok Sabha and 384 seats for Rajya Sabha.

2. The building is said to have a 150-year lifespan.

3. The new building has the shape of a triangle.

4. The building’s principal architect is Bimal Patel.

5. Tata Projects Limited is the project contractor for the construction of the new parliament building.

6. The total expense of the construction is Rs 971 crores.

7. Sengol, a historical sceptre, will be present in the new parliament building, close to the Speaker’s chair.

8. It will incorporate architectural styles from different parts of India to give it a secular architectural tone.