The ‘pair of 2-boys’ will again fail: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party during his third election rally in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, asserting that the “pair of 2 boys” would once again flop, much like in the past.

The PM said that the “pair of two boys” (Rahul and Akhilesh), which had flopped many times, would repeat the same feat. People cannot expect any development from them.

The PM highlighted that the SP people had opened fire on the kar sevaks during the Ayodhya movement, while those affiliated with the Congress had put hurdles in the construction of the Ram temple.

“The SP and the Congress committed many sins to stop the construction of the temple. Forgiving their sins, the temple trustee went to their homes and invited them. Being invited to the Ram temple is like a virtue of seven births, but they rejected this too,” he said.

The PM was addressing an election meeting at the Bareilly crossing in Shahjahanpur on Thursday. This marked his third rally in UP after Agra and Aonla the state.

Targeting both SP and Congress, the Prime Minister said that when these people were in power, terrorist attacks used to take place daily in Ayodhya, Banaras, Lucknow, and Kanpur. Apart from this, what did these people do? he asked.

Modi alleged that the Congress wants to replicate the Karnataka model across the country. Under the Karnataka model, a portion of the 27 per cent quota designated for OBCs has been allocated to Muslim castes. He further highlighted that in Karnataka, all Muslims were categorised as OBCs on paper. He questioned the crowd whether such a model is acceptable to them.

Talking about his government’s achievements, the PM said that earlier there were no normal roads. Today, expressways are passing through almost every city. The foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway was also laid in Shahjahanpur. This development has reduced the distance between Lucknow and Delhi. This area will also be connected to the Defence Corridor. He said that sugarcane farmers receive timely payment under the Yogi dispensation.

He said that every vote for the BJP in this election is a guarantee of strengthening the resolve of a stronger India.

“This is a bigger guarantee than Modi’s other guarantees. This time, you have to give a strong message to people with an anti-national mentality by casting your vote. Only your vote will keep terrorism under control,” he appealed to the people.

“Youth, poor, farmers, and women are our government’s foremost priority. We have given houses to four crore poor people under PM Awas, most of which have been built in the name of women. Not only this, we will make three crore women Lakhpati Didi,” he said.

PM Modi started his address with “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and paid homage to the martyrs of Shahjahanpur. He said, “I bow to the land of Shahjahanpur, the mother of revolutionaries.”

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and state Cabinet Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna welcomed the PM by presenting him with a picture of Hanuman Ji on the stage.