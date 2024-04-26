Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase Two: Voting begins in 88 seats across 13 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase Two: Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase two is underway in 88 seats across 13 states. Polls are being held today on all the remaining seats in Rajasthan, Kerala, Tripura and Manipur. Votes are also being cast in 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka.

The electoral exercise is also underway for eight seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, three in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

Over 15.88 crore voters are eligible to exercise there franchise in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. They will determine the fate of 1202 candidates, who are in the fray for 88 seats.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Shashi Tharoor, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar are among the prominent faces who are in the fray.

While Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad, Chandrashekhar and Shashi Tharoor are locking horns in Thiruvananthapuram.

The BJP is hopeful of opening it’s account in Kerala as experts predicted a neck and neck fight in Thiruvananthapuram. The other seats in the South Indian state where the BJP is expected to perform significantly well also include Thrissur and Alappuzha.

The second phase of polling was to be held on 89 seats but it has been deferred to May 7 in Betul in Madhya Pradesh due to the death of the BSP candidate.

According to the ECI, over 15.88 crore voters will be voting in the second phase which includes 8.08 crore male electors, 7.8 crore female electors and 5929 third-gender electors.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.