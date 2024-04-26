Rahul will announce candidacy from Amethi after Wayanad polls: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would declare his candidacy from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh after the Wayanad polls.

Sarma suggested that this move aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s previous assessment of the Congress party’s strategy.

According to Sarma, Gandhi’s delayed announcement indicates a deceptive approach towards voters, as he should have declared earlier.

Voting in Kerala is underway today to elect 20 members of 18th Lok Sabha.

Sarma, who previously criticised Gandhi during his visit to Kerala, accused him of merely using the Wayanad seat to maintain his luxurious residence in Delhi.