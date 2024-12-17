ICGS Vaibhav and Abhiraj Dock at Maldives, Strengthening Maritime Ties

The Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Vaibhav and Fast Patrol Vessel ICGS Abhiraj made a port call at Malé, Maldives, on Monday night as part of their overseas deployment to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

During their four-day visit, the crew will participate in professional engagements with the Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard (MNDF CG). These interactions will focus on key maritime areas, including Marine Pollution Response, Maritime Search and Rescue, and Maritime Law Enforcement. Activities will include cross-deck training, joint discussions, and friendly sports events aimed at fostering camaraderie and strengthening professional ties between the two nations.

The Ministry of Defence highlighted that this visit accentuates the enduring India-Maldives relationship and reflects India’s unwavering commitment to enhancing regional maritime cooperation.

Additionally, National Cadet Corps (NCC) personnel aboard ICGS Vaibhav will collaborate with local youth organisations on an Environment Protection Awareness Programme. This initiative aligns with the Government of India’s “Puneet Sagar Abhiyan”, a campaign promoting marine ecosystem preservation and environmental awareness.

Following their engagement in the Maldives, ICGS Vaibhav and ICGS Abhiraj will continue their deployment to Sri Lanka, making port calls at Colombo and Galle to further professional exchanges and collaborative efforts.

This mission exemplifies India’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region), showcasing India’s advanced shipbuilding expertise while reiterating its commitment to environmental sustainability and ensuring safe, secure, and clean seas across the Indian Ocean Region.