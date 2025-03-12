Indian Coast Guard ship in Seychelles to strengthen maritime ties

Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Saksham, an offshore patrol vessel, arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles, for a three-day visit aimed at bolstering maritime cooperation and fostering regional partnerships.

The visit underscores India’s commitment to maritime security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

During its stay, the crew of ICGS Saksham will engage in a series of interactions, including high-level meetings with local dignitaries, joint training exercises, and friendly sporting events with their Seychelles counterparts. These engagements are designed to enhance interoperability, facilitate mutual learning, and strengthen the long-standing maritime ties between India and Seychelles.

As part of its community engagement efforts, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets onboard will participate in a Walkathon and a beach cleanup drive under the ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ initiative, a government campaign focused on environmental sustainability and marine conservation.

Additionally, 10 personnel from Assam Rifles embarked on the vessel will engage in inter-agency cooperation efforts, enhancing their understanding of maritime operations and fostering camaraderie between the forces.

Following its visit to Seychelles, ICGS Saksham will proceed to Madagascar as part of its overseas deployment plan. This deployment aims to further diplomatic engagements and strengthen Coast Guard-to-Coast Guard collaboration across the Indian Ocean Region.