Indian Coast Guard receives budget boost on 49th Raising Day

On the occasion of the Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) 49th Raising Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations, praising the force for its steadfast dedication and unwavering commitment to safeguarding India’s coastline.

In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister lauded the ICG as a “formidable force” that excels in a wide range of vital areas, from maritime security and anti-smuggling operations to disaster response and environmental protection.

Advertisement

“Today, on their Raising Day, we laud the Indian Coast Guard for safeguarding our vast coastline with bravery, dedication and relentless vigilance,” PM Modi wrote, emphasizing the critical role the ICG plays in ensuring the safety of India’s waters and its people.

Advertisement

“From maritime security to disaster response, from anti-smuggling operations to environmental protection, the Indian Coast Guard is a formidable guardian of our seas, ensuring the safety of our waters and people.”

Established in 1977 with just seven surface platforms, the Indian Coast Guard has come a long way. Its fleet is set to expand significantly, with ambitious plans to reach 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2030. This growth is part of a larger effort to enhance its operational capacity, enabling the ICG to continue protecting India’s extensive coastline and contributing to regional security.

A key part of the Government’s commitment to enhancing the Coast Guard’s capabilities is reflected in the recent allocation of Rs 9,676.70 crore under both the Capital and Revenue Heads for FY 2025-26. This represents a 26.5 percent increase compared to the previous year’s allocation, highlighting the Government’s focus on strengthening the ICG’s equipment and resources.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence noted that this increase is aligned with the Government’s goal of enhancing the ICG’s operational capabilities. The funds will be used to acquire modern equipment, reinforcing the force’s role in maritime security, disaster response, and providing emergency assistance to neighboring countries and commercial vessels.

The Capital Budget saw an even larger increase, with a 43 percent jump from Rs 3,500 crore in FY 2024-25 to Rs 5,000 crore in FY 2025-26. These funds will be directed toward acquiring advanced equipment such as Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), Dornier Aircraft, Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), Training Ships, and Interceptor Boats.

On the revenue side, the allocation has risen by 12.64 percent, from Rs 4,151.8 crore in FY 2024-25 to Rs 4,676.70 crore for the coming fiscal year. This increase will support additional deployments of manpower and resources, addressing inflation-related costs and ensuring the Coast Guard remains agile and prepared.