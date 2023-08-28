Harassment case: Khattar rejects demand for minister’s resignation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday rejected the Opposition’s demand for resignation of Minister Sandeep Singh, an accused in a sexual harassment case.

“I have decided, resignation will not be sought, won’t be sought. No resignation will be sought,” Khattar said while responding to the Opposition Congress’ demand for the minister’s resignation in the Assembly today during the on-going monsoon session of the House.

A heated exchange was witnessed between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and main Opposition Congress members over the issue with the latter seeking Singh’s resignation on moral grounds.

Advertisement

Raising the issue during Zero House, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda led the Congress legislators demanded that Sandeep Singh resign from his position or the CM remove him from the council of ministers.

Responding to this, the Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said it was for the government to take a decision in the matter and he can’t ask the government to respond to this demand.

After this, the CM replied that he had decided against seeking Singh’s resignation. Khattar also launched an attack on the Congress, asking them to remember how many incidents of atrocities against women and the Scheduled Caste took place during their rule.

Congress member Geeta Bhukkal, however, said it was ironic that while the woman coach, who is the complainant in the case, had recently been suspended by the state sports department, Sandeep Singh continues to be the minister despite the case against him.

The Chandigarh Police has submitted its final report against Sandeep Singh before a court. The case stems from allegations made by a junior athletic coach from Haryana against the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

Singh has been charged with IPC’s section 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Singh, who is presently the minister of state, printing and stationery, is a first-time MLA and former India hockey captain. After he was charged in connection with the incident, Singh gave up his portfolio saying he was taking the step on moral grounds. The minister has maintained that the claims made by the woman coach are baseless.