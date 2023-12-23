Players should focus on sports: Haryana CM Khattar preaches wrestlers

As pictures of weeping Olympic medalist wrestler Sakshi Malik and a visibly emotional Bajrang Punia leaving his Padmshri medal on a footpath after BJP MP Brijbushan Sharan Singh’s aide won WFI president election triggered massive public outrage, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday suggested the players should focus on their sports.

“Players should focus more on sports. The issue that came up regarding association is encircled by politics. Elections take place democratically so now they should accept it…Here if some association is elected after voting then they should be accepted. Next time if somebody else wants to try, they can,” Khattar said.

Both Sakshi and Bajrang Punia come from Haryana, which is currently ruled by Brijbushan’s party BJP.

On Thursday, Sakshi Malik announced to quit wrestling and left her boots on a table during a press conference in protest against Sanjay Singh’s election as WFI chief.