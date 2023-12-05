International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra from Dec 7 to 24

The eighteen-day International Gita Mahotsav-2023 will be held in Kurukshetra from 7 December to 24 December with Assam as a partner state.

Addressing a Press conference, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said this year, Assam will actively participate as a partner state in the International Gita Mahotsav. He said the main program of the International Gita Mahotsav will commence on 17 December.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will officially inaugurate the festival with Gita Yajna and worship at Brahma Sarovar on the same day. Following this, Dhankhar will also inaugurate the three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University. The CM expressed confidence that this seminar will play a pivotal role in spreading the significance of the Gita’s message across the globe.

Khattar said the International Gita Mahotsav Fair is progressing towards financial self-sustainability. In a strategic move akin to the organisation of the Kumbh Mela, a dedicated fair authority will be established for the International Gita Mahotsav.

This autonomous body will independently organize and manage the event. The government will appoint a fair officer to oversee the arrangements, while the fair authority will take charge of planning and executing the festival.

The CM said the International Gita Mahotsav will kick off with a Crafts and Saras mela on the banks of the holy Brahmasarovar of Kurukshetra on 7 December. This fair will showcase the talents of nationally renowned artists and craftsmen.

A dedicated Haryana Pavilion, featuring folk dance, crafts, small-scale industries, and local cuisine, will be established to acquaint tourists and pilgrims with the rich culture of Haryana.

To maximize the visitor experience, the festival will span 18 days this year, up from the previous duration of 16 days, Khattar added.He said the statue of Lord Shri Krishna will be made from the soil of 48 Kos Kurukshetra pilgrimage sites. The CM said on 23 December, a conference focusing on the pilgrimages within the 48 Kos Kurukshetra will take place at Kurukshetra University.

Representatives from 164 pilgrimage committees in Kurukshetra will participate, bringing soil and water from their respective pilgrimages to later create an idol of Lord Krishna. On the same day, Gita Jayanti, a global Gita recitation will be led by 18,000 students in Kurukshetra. To commemorate Gita Jayanti, Deepotsav will be organized at all 164 pilgrimage sites in Kurukshetra on 23 December.