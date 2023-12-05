International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra from Dec 7 to 24

Khattar flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra
The state government is making concerted efforts to ensure that the central and state schemes are accessible to people.
Addressing a Press conference, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said this year, Assam will actively participate as a partner state in the International Gita Mahotsav.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will officially inaugurate the festival with Gita Yajna and worship at Brahma Sarovar on the same day. Following this, Dhankhar will also inaugurate the three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University. The CM expressed confidence that this seminar will play a pivotal role in spreading the significance of the Gita’s message across the globe.
Khattar said the International Gita Mahotsav Fair is progressing towards financial self-sustainability. In a strategic move akin to the organisation of the Kumbh Mela, a dedicated fair authority will be established for the International Gita Mahotsav.
This autonomous body will independently organize and manage the event. The government will appoint a fair officer to oversee the arrangements, while the fair authority will take charge of planning and executing the festival.
The CM said the International Gita Mahotsav will kick off with a Crafts and Saras mela on the banks of the holy Brahmasarovar of Kurukshetra on 7 December. This fair will showcase the talents of nationally renowned artists and craftsmen.
