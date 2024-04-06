LG approves suspension of assistant professor over sexual harassment charges

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the suspension of an Assistant Professor for allegedly sexually assaulting MBBS students at a medical college run by the city government.

“LG VK Saxena has approved the suspension of an Assistant Professor in the Dr Baba Sahib Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital in the case of alleged sexual harassment, with immediate effect,” the LG office said on Saturday.

It further said, “Although the initiation of disciplinary proceedings in cases like these can be done only by the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), which is the competent authority, Saxena despite not being competent, invoking the ‘intimidating atmosphere for the women students’, and the unprecedented circumstances where the Chairman of the NCCSA / Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) is in judicial custody, has approved the suspension of the accused Assistant Professor Dr Salim Sheikh.”

The LG office informed that Saxena has, however, noted on file that the initiation and decision on disciplinary proceedings should be taken up by the NCCSA.

It may be mentioned that last month, Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj urged Saxena to take urgent and stern action against the accused Assistant Professor.