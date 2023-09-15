Gujarat woman kills father-in-law who had sexual relations with her, chops off genitals

In Kheda, Gujarat, a woman has been detained on suspicion of killing her elderly father-in-law. She allegedly took this action because he wouldn’t pay her the Rs 2 lakh she needed to travel abroad. It is alleged that the accused daughter-in-law severely beat him and sliced off his privates.

The daughter-in-law confessed to the crime and admitted to the police that the 75-year-old dead man frequently had sexual intercourse with her and offered her money in exchange for their illicit relationship. This information was provided to the police during questioning.

She further informed the authorities that she later made a man her Facebook friend and that she desired to travel abroad. According to the police, the accused had requested the father-in-law for money, but he had declined to give it to her. She then decided to kill him in a fit of rage during an argument, according to the police.

Advertisement

After the man was reported missing for almost three days, the situation came to light. The older son searched the residences of their Rajasthani relatives, but he was not there. However, the body was later discovered in the father-in-law’s cupboard in one of the rooms in the house.

During investigation, the police became suspicious of the daughter-in-law’s behaviour and took her into custody and interrogated her. She then revealed that he used to get physical with her and also revealed to the police that she had got money in return.

According to a news channel , VR Bajpai, the deputy superintendent of police for Nadiad Division, “the dead body of Jagdish Sharma, who resided in Bhagat Ji’s Colony Kar region within the city of Dakor, was found on September 5. The deceased body had already started to deteriorate. His forensic report was prepared. According to a forensic post-mortem, the deceased had a head injury from a hard object, and he also had wounds on other regions of his body.

A thorough investigation into the situation is currently on.