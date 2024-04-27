Cong leader killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

The Naxal insurgency has claimed another life in southern Chhattisgarh.

Joga Podiyam, a Congress leader and former member of the block council, was brutally attacked by Naxal extremists in Dantewada.

Sources indicate that the assailants, armed with sharp-edged weapons, launched their assault from a distance of nearly 500 meters from a CAF camp.

The incident unfolded late Friday night in the Aranpur police station area. Joga Podiyam was at his residence in the village Potali when a group of armed individuals, purportedly Naxal insurgents, stormed his home under the cover of darkness.

Advertisement

In a horrifying display of violence, they forcibly abducted Joga from his family’s midst and carried out the heinous act before their eyes. Following the brazen attack, the perpetrators swiftly retreated into the dense forest.

Promptly responding to the incident, law enforcement authorities launched an intensive investigation into the matter. The area remains under close vigilance as authorities tirelessly pursue those responsible for this despicable act of violence.

Previously considered a safe haven for Naxals, Potali village saw a shift in dynamics with increased police presence and development initiatives, prompting unease among the insurgents. The construction of roads, establishment of police camps, and developmental projects in the area disrupted the Naxals’ stronghold.

Joga Podiyam had long been on the radar of Naxal insurgents, particularly during the 2018 assembly elections when he received warnings alongside targeted attacks on other political figures. The motive behind the attack remains under scrutiny, with investigations exploring all possible angles, including personal vendetta.

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai stated that they received information late at night regarding the killing of the former district council member. Personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene. As of now, no evidence has been recovered from the crime scene. Investigations are underway to determine whether this was a Naxal attack or a result of personal enmity. Interviews with family members and villagers are also being conducted to gather more information.

As investigations continue, questions persist over the motives behind the attack. While initial suspicions point towards Naxal involvement, authorities remain vigilant in exploring all possible angles.