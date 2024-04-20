Hotel chain faces backlash after suspicious deaths of two employees

Outrage and condemnation have swept across Raipur as the local community and various unions unite in fury against the Ashoka Biryani hotel chain. The hotel management is accused of wilful negligence, which tragically cost the lives of two employees. Not only did the hotel management mistreat the bereaved families of the deceased employees, but they also resorted to assaulting journalists attempting to cover the incident by damaging their cameras.

The incident occurred around noon on 18 April near the Magneto Mall branch of Ashoka Biryani in Raipur. The Telibandha Police in Raipur received distressing information: two employees were found dead at the Ashoka Biryani branch near the Magneto Mall. Initially, it was reported that during gutter cleaning, the employees lost consciousness. With no sign of their emergence after an extended period, fellow staff members were alerted. Despite attempts to rouse them yielding no response, additional employees ventured into the gutter and successfully retrieved the two individuals. Responding promptly, the police team transported Neelkamal Patel and David Sahu to a private hospital in Telibandha. Subsequent examination by doctors confirmed the demise of both individuals, prompting authorities to order post-mortem examinations on their bodies.

Neelkamal hailed from Janjgir-Champa. His brother Dinesh Patel informed the media that despite Neelkamal’s job as an electrician at Ashoka Biryani, he was nonetheless made to descend into the gutter. Following the incident, the hotel management consistently misled the media by citing various reasons for his death. Neelkamal also leaves behind a one-and-a-half-year-old child. The management sought to sweep the matter under the rug.

Advertisement

David’s elder sister, Khushi Sahu, revealed that after David’s demise, the Ashoka Biryani hotel personnel contacted them, claiming that David had been involved in a car accident. Later, they falsely stated that he slipped and fell into the gutter. Khushi has accused the hotel management of deceiving them.

It is reported that when the management was asked to show CCTV footage to the families, they claimed that the camera at the incident site was not functioning. Additionally, relatives of the deceased alleged multiple injury marks on the bodies, raising suspicions about the management’s actions. One individual held the position of a supervisor, while the other was an electrician.

Following the incident, protests erupted outside Ashoka Biryani outlets, with family members and locals demanding justice. Despite police attempts to pacify the demonstrators, they remained steadfast, even staging a sit-in protest with the bodies of the deceased. The protests garnered the attention of Home Minister Vijay Sharma, who assured the families of strict action against the culprits.

Attempts to reach out to Ashoka Biryani for their side of the story were met with silence as they disconnected calls from reporters seeking clarification. This silence was coupled with an alleged assault on journalists by the hotel management. Speaking to The Statesman, journalist Mrigendra Pandey disclosed that journalist Ravi Miri and other reporters went to the hotel to gather information. However, they encountered hostility from the hotel staff, leading to the destruction of their cameras.

Raipur’s Press Club condemned the attack on journalists and demanded accountability from Ashoka Biryani’s management. Despite these challenges, the community remains resilient, with ongoing protests demanding justice for the deceased employees and accountability from the hotel chain.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the management, including the Managing Director, CEO, GM and Branch Manager, under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is underway as the local community awaits justice for the victims and their families.