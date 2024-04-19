Delhi: Juvenile among four more nabbed for murder of 14-year-old boy

The Delhi Police nabbed four persons, including a juvenile, who were on the run after allegedly abducting and killing a 14-year-old boy, the police said on Friday. Two of the accused, Prateek and Deepak, have already been arrested in the case.

The four accused were arrested from a place they used as a hideout in the national capital after police teams launched a manhunt to track them, a senior official said.

The accused have been identified as Ayush alias Bhanja (19), who is a resident of Rohini, Siwansh alias Shiva (19), who hails from Narela, Mohit alias Lala, 21 of Bakner village in Delhi, and one juvenile aged 17 years.

The arrests came days after a teenager from Outer Delhi’s Narela was found murdered. The incident was reported on April 1.

In his statement, deceased Vishal’s father Sanjay alleged that his son was kidnapped and beaten to death by two individuals named Deepak (son of a soldier) and Prateek.

During the investigation, a man named Mota alias Deepak was apprehended, who on sustained questioning by the police disclosed that he had hired Vishal to deliver batteries to shopkeepers daily.

Meanwhile, he suspected that the victim Vishal and his friend Sahil were stealing his batteries and on March 31, Mota and his friend Prateek reached out to Vishal’s house to inquire about the missing batteries, while Vishal agreed to meet them near a water body at the village Bakner where he resided.

During the meeting, Mota asked Vishal about the stolen batteries, and after the inquiry, Mota and his friend brutally assaulted Vishal.

Later, Mota called more of his friends, and together they took the victim on a motorcycle to an open agricultural land in Lampur village and continued to assault him.

According to the police, the deceased sustained multiple injuries on his body due to the beating he took from the accused persons.

To avoid being suspected for the crime, Mota and Prateek had taken Vishal to the SRHC hospital, where he died during the treatment, while both Mota and Prateek fled from the hospital.

Later, Mota was apprehended, but the other accused managed to abscond.

A police team with the help of technical surveillance and CCTV examined the routes taken by the accused to flee from the spot further helped in tracing them, the police said.