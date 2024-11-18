Grievance redressal time reduced from 30 days to 13: Dr Jitendra Singh

Claiming that transformative milestone in public grievance redressal with the average grievance resolution time dropping from 30 days to just 13 days, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said here on Monday that it would be reduced further soon.

Speaking at the National Workshop on Effective Redressal of Public Grievances through a virtual platform, the Union minister of state for science and technology, and earth sciences (Independent Charge) called the achievement a testament to the government’s commitment to responsive and citizen-centric governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions noted that the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), launched in 2007, has undergone ten-step reforms that have revolutionised grievance management leading to registration of over 116,000 in October 2024 alone, with pending grievances reduced to 53,897 at the Central Secretariats.

“For 28 consecutive months, central secretariats have resolved over 100,000 grievances each month,” he said, adding such benchmarks underscore the effectiveness of the system.

The Minister pointed out that a number of citizens provided positive feedback in surveys, showcasing growing trust in the government’s efforts. Ministries like Skill Development, Postal, and Food Distribution emerged as top performers among Group A ministries, while Parliamentary Affairs, Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, and Land Resources Departments led the way in Group B categories.

On the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh announced the introduction of next-generation technology powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to further modernize the grievance redressal system. These tools aim to make the process more user-friendly, efficient, and aligned with citizens’ expectations, ultimately enhancing their ease of living.

The Minister emphasised the strategic significance of public grievances as a direct reflection of citizens’ feedback on government services and policies. He reiterated the government’s commitment to leveraging technology-driven solutions to address these issues promptly.