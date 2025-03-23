India has made groundbreaking advancements in medical research, cost-effective healthcare: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that India has emerged as a global player in life sciences and biomanufacturing, driven by groundbreaking advancements in medical research and cost-effective healthcare.

He was speaking after felicitating Medico MLAs of J&K at a programme organised by the “Friends of GMC Jammu” Society here.

Dr Jitendra Singh said Jammu & Kashmir needs to develop an integrated ecosystem so that it can also be a part of the India growth story.

He emphasised the need for an integrated approach to further strengthen the sector, urging greater collaboration between government, private industry, and research institutions.

Highlighting India’s strides in biotechnology, genomic sequencing, and indigenous drug development, the Minister underscored the importance of fostering a dynamic ecosystem that accelerates medical research and enhances healthcare accessibility.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to innovation in the health sector, Dr Jitendra Singh spoke about the potential of biotech and medical research in shaping the future economy.

He noted that India’s bi-manufacturing sector now ranks among the top three in the Asia-Pacific region, further attracting global collaborations, including interest from figures like Bill Gates.

Dr Jitendra Singh felicitated medico MLAs from Jammu and Kashmir, acknowledging their contributions to both the healthcare sector and public service here today.

He emphasized the unique role of medical professionals in governance, stating that their background equips them with a deep sense of responsibility, ethics, and service-mindedness essential for leadership.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, a medico-turned-politician himself, highlighted that many of India’s most successful doctor-politicians have earned public trust by maintaining professional integrity while in medical practice.

Citing examples from history, he noted that doctors who transitioned into politics carried forward their commitment to public welfare, reinforcing faith in the system.

Reflecting on his own journey from medicine to politics, Dr Jitendra Singh shared how public faith in a practitioner often translates into electoral success.

“If you are a popular, sincere and trusted medical practitioner, people are more likely to support you in public life,” he remarked.

The Minister urged the medico MLAs to take up pressing health and governance issues, particularly in rural areas where medical professionals can play a pivotal role in shaping policies that directly impact people’s lives.

He emphasized that their presence in legislative bodies gives them a unique opportunity to advocate for health reforms and better medical infrastructure.

He also stressed the need to reduce dependence on government-driven solutions and encourage private participation in healthcare.

He pointed to the success of India’s space sector privatization, which has spurred innovation and investment, as an example of how the healthcare sector can also benefit from reduced bureaucratic hurdles.

He added that initiatives like medical research startups, private healthcare facilities, and public-private partnerships could significantly boost the healthcare system in regions like Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the recent medical advancements spearheaded by India, including the first indigenous antibiotic, Nafithromycin, and the country’s pioneering work in gene therapy for haemophilia.

He also highlighted India’s strides in genomic sequencing, which he described as a game-changer in personalized medicine and healthcare.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed confidence that the medico MLAs would use their expertise and leadership to bring about tangible improvements in healthcare policies and service delivery.

Founder of the ‘Friends of GMC Jammu’, Prof TR Raina, Principal GMC Jammu Dr Ashutosh Gupta, and Prof Pawan Malhotra also spoke on the occasion.