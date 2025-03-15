PM Modi started tradition of honouring unsung heroes: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday emphasised that different governments have come and gone, but it is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who started the tradition of honouring “unsung” national heroes and according them long overdue recognition.

The Minister was participating in a ceremony to name the girls’ government high school at Hiranagar in Kathua after CRPF jawan Nayak Vakil Singh, who lost his life in the line of duty.

Nayak Vakil Singh lost his life on June 28, 1984, when he was part of a convoy attacked by terrorists in Agartala. Despite being gravely injured, he fought back valiantly but later succumbed to his injuries.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that PM Modi’s dedication to honour national heroes has ensured that the contributions of individuals like Nayak Vakil Singh are never forgotten.

Speaking about recognition of Nayak Vakil Singh’s sacrifice, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “It is a big day for remembrance and inspiration and I am proud that this tribute is being realised now, after 41 years.”

The minister emphasised the importance of memorials as symbols that immortalise the contributions of great individuals to the nation. He acknowledged the valiant efforts of Nayak Vakil Singh, who was dedicated to the service of the nation from his childhood. Talking about his life, the minister said that he was a patriot at heart who served in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), exhibiting remarkable zeal and discipline throughout his career.

Dr Jitendra Singh stressed the importance of memorialising great patriots like Nayak Vakil Singh. During the event, Manjit Singh, the son of Nayak Vakil Singh, expressed his gratitude to the people for honouring his father’s memory. He thanked the government and Dr Jitendra Singh for ensuring that his father’s name would be immortalised through the naming of the school, acknowledging that the entire family bears the emotional burden of his passing away.

In a “public Durbar”, Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that the Modi government remains steadfast in resolving public issues at their doorsteps. “The government’s approach has always been to bring solutions to the people, rather than asking them to travel long distances for assistance,” he said.

He said that the Public Durbar is a prime example of the government’s efforts to ensure that no citizen is left unheard. “We believe in proactive governance that works at the grassroots level,” the minister added.

Several key issues, including infrastructure development, healthcare services and connectivity, were discussed, with Dr Jitendra Singh assuring the public that their concerns would be prioritised for immediate redressal.

The Public Durbar saw active participation from the local community, with citizens expressing their gratitude for the government’s responsiveness and direct engagement with the people.