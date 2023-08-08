Govt, Opposition trade barbs as UP Assembly convenes for Monsoon Session

As the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly commenced on Monday, leaders of various parties seized the opportunity to voice their opinions on key matters, leading to a exchange of statements that highlighted the diverse perspectives within the state’s political landscape.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput criticized AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s, accusing him of having a narrow agenda.

Rajput said, “Asaduddin Owaisi has no other agenda other than Hindu Muslim division. He does not run the agenda of Hindustan, he runs the agenda of the BJP.”

He challenged Owaisi to hold himself to account for his actions in Telangana and questioned his efforts towards fostering unity.

Rajput said taking a stand against the BJP would be more beneficial than focusing on divisive issues.

Samajwadi Party chief Naresh Uttam Patel dodged the question on Owasi’s statement and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies.

Taking a critical stance against Prime Minister Modi’s economic policies, he said, “Modi-ji is destroying the economy of the country. People are worried about rising inflation. Unemployment is also on the rise in the country.”

Patel called for accountability on matters of economic concern, alleging that the current government was failing to address the plight of the common citizens.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, however, came out defending the BJP’s governance and its commitment to the welfare of the people.

Pathak said, “Our government is working entirely for the welfare of the people while the Opposition is merely trying to deflect attention from the people’s issues by making noise. Our government is dedicated to the development of UP.

Pathak dismissed the Opposition’s criticism as mere distractions asserting the government’s commitment to the state’s progress.

On Sunday, Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi criticised Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, accusing him of misleading Muslims in Uttar Pradesh by claiming that he wanted to preserve “real Hindutva.”

The AIMIM chief said, “Akhilesh Yadav remarked that it is vital to save authentic ‘Hindutva’. He received a disproportionate number of Muslim votes in the last Assembly elections and now he claims that authentic Hindutva must be saved. Why are Muslims in Uttar Pradesh being duped again?”