Gahlot resigns from Delhi Assembly, tenders resignation to speaker

Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday quit as a Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly, as he tendered his resignation to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

In his resignation letter to Goel, he mentioned, “As you may be aware that I had resigned as a Minster GNCTD on 17.11.2024. On the same day I had also resigned from primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party.’This followed over a week after Gahlot had resigned from the council of ministers and the AAP and had joined the BJP.

The politician coming from Delhi’s rural belt also mentioned to the Speaker that he had already written about most of his reasons for this decision in the letter on November 17, which he had sent to the AAP national convener, which he said he had attached.He added, “The main reason was the fact that AAP had begun to deviate from its moral and ethical values, thereby making it difficult for me to continue. Gahlot requested Goel to accept his resignation with immediate effect.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, his resignation comes close on heels of the upcoming winter session of the Delhi Assembly which is scheduled to commence on November 29. Recently, on November 23, with the approval of senior leadership of the saffron party, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva had appointed Gahlot as a member of Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee.The former Delhi minister had also met Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda and also discussed the upcoming polls in Delhi.

Elections for the Delhi Assembly’s 70 seats are due in coming February.