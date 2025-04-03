AAP stages protests across Delhi over power cuts, blames BJP Govt

Amid the ongoing war of words between the AAP and the BJP-led Delhi government ahead of the summer season, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged protests on Thursday at various locations including Kalkaji, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, and Burari, to highlight the issue of power cuts.

The protest followed a week-long campaign by AAP on social media, particularly on X, raising concerns over electricity shortages. The ruling BJP, however, has dismissed these claims.

AAP supporters, carrying posters and banners reading “BJP Aayi – Bijli Gayi” (Power cuts have increased after the BJP came to power in Delhi), raised slogans against the saffron party, accusing it of failing to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

The party alleged that the BJP is pushing Delhi back into darkness, reversing the 24-hour power supply that was a hallmark of governance under AAP’s decade-long rule.

Echoing these concerns, AAP National Convenor, in a post on X, wrote, “After the acute shortage of electricity and water, now medicines are also missing from hospitals. Poor people rely on government hospitals. They will face severe difficulties without medicines.”

During the protest at ISBT Kashmiri Gate, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar stated, “For 10 years under Arvind Kejriwal’s government, Delhi never faced power cuts. However, ever since the BJP’s so-called ‘double-engine’ government took charge, Delhiites have been suffering from frequent outages. People are being forced to take to the streets in protest, even blocking roads out of frustration.”