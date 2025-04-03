BJP workers will expose AAP’s claims of power-water cuts: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders have returned to their politics of spreading lies and confusion as they used to do before 2013 against the then government, said they should remember that they are now dealing with the government of an organization-based party.

He said the BJP workers would expose the false claims of power and water cuts made by the AAP leaders at three levels, social media, media, and on the streets.

The Delhi BJP chief informed that the government of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is currently filling the potholes dug by the previous Kejriwal government in the path of development and proper maintenance, and soon the national capital will witness world-class development and maintenance.

He said the tricks that made Kejriwal successful in 2013, will no longer deceive the people of Delhi anymore.

According to the BJP leader’s claims, since his release from jail, the AAP chief has been under a lot of pressure making it difficult for him to maintain his position as the convenor of the party.

He accused the AAP supremo of resorting to false accusations the same way he used to target the BJP-led Central government for the last 10 years. He is now trying to use the same tactics against the Delhi government.