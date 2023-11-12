Diwali bonanza: Rs 15,000 to all women if Cong voted, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel had hinted at a significant revelation pertaining to state women earlier in the day. “As soon as the Congress government is formed, the women of the state will be given ₹15,000 per year directly into their accounts under the “Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana,” he stated on X.

He had pledged, among other things, that if the Congress was elected back into power, it would forgive agricultural loans, conduct a census based on caste, and provide women with free LPG cylinders. The manifesto was unveiled on November 5. He had before criticized the BJP for its pledges, claiming that their assurances were worthless pieces of paper.

” Their forms are going into the dustbin. There is no guarantee of their guarantees. Look at what we have promised in the Griha Lakshmi scheme, it is for your wives and your mothers and sisters and daughters. We will launch the scheme after we return to power and will be giving every woman in the state ₹15000 yearly” Bhupesh Baghel said.

He asserted that ration cards for APL residents were never created by the BJP government. He said that the Congress administration was responsible for ensuring that everyone received ration cards.

The declaration was released before to the November 17 state assembly elections’ second round. The declaration is perceived as a rebuttal to the electoral manifesto pledge made by the opposition BJP to provide married women with ₹12,000 annually.