Logo

Logo

# India

Diwali bonanza: Rs 15,000 to all women if Cong voted, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

“On the occasion of Diwali, I want to announce that, if Congress forms govt again in Chhattisgarh, we will launch ‘Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana’ and will give ₹15,000 per year to all mothers and sisters,” said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

SNS | New Delhi | November 12, 2023 6:49 pm

Diwali bonanza: Rs 15,000 to all women if Cong voted, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel [File Photo]

On the occasion of Diwali, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that in the event that the Congress takes back power, his administration will provide ₹15,000 annually to every woman in the state. Ahead of the state assembly elections’ second round, the announcement was made.

“On the occasion of Diwali, I want to announce that, if Congress forms govt again in Chhattisgarh, we will launch ‘Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana’ and will give 15,000 per year to all mothers and sisters,” said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Bhupesh Baghel had hinted at a significant revelation pertaining to state women earlier in the day. “As soon as the Congress government is formed, the women of the state will be given ₹15,000 per year directly into their accounts under the “Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana,” he stated on X.

Advertisement

He had pledged, among other things, that if the Congress was elected back into power, it would forgive agricultural loans, conduct a census based on caste, and provide women with free LPG cylinders. The manifesto was unveiled on November 5. He had before criticized the BJP for its pledges, claiming that their assurances were worthless pieces of paper.

” Their forms are going into the dustbin. There is no guarantee of their guarantees. Look at what we have promised in the Griha Lakshmi scheme, it is for your wives and your mothers and sisters and daughters. We will launch the scheme after we return to power and will be giving every woman in the state 15000 yearly” Bhupesh Baghel said.

He asserted that ration cards for APL residents were never created by the BJP government. He said that the Congress administration was responsible for ensuring that everyone received ration cards.

The declaration was released before to the November 17 state assembly elections’ second round. The declaration is perceived as a rebuttal to the electoral manifesto pledge made by the opposition BJP to provide married women with ₹12,000 annually.

Advertisement

Related posts