Record 72.13% turnout in Chhattisgarh for second phase of LS polls

Chhattisgarh witnessed a remarkable turnout in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, signaling the active participation of its citizens in shaping the future of the nation.

As the polling concluded at 6 pm, enthusiasm brimmed across the constituencies of Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, and Kanker. With a voter turnout of 72.13 per cent recorded by 5 pm, the electorate demonstrated their commitment to the democratic process, surpassing the engagement seen in the previous phase.

The keenly contested battle saw stalwarts from Congress and the BJP, along with 41 other candidates, engaging in a democratic tussle for the approval of the 52,84,938 eligible voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), ensuring the sanctity of the electoral process, maintained a vigil, reflecting the significance accorded to the democratic exercise. To ensure the smooth conduct of the polls, over 2,22,000 security personnel were deployed.

The polling was largely peaceful except for stray incidents of disruption reported from some areas like Dallirajhara in Balod, where confusion arose over pre-cast votes. A tragic incident occurred in Gariaband, where a jawan deployed for election duty succumbed to self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Allegations were also levelled by Congress candidate Bhupesh Baghel in Rajnandgaon. He said, “Voters are complaining that the photos of other candidates were large and clear, while mine is small and comparatively unclear.”

In Mahasamund, the village of Gram Belar witnessed a boycott due to discontent over the relocation of a polling station.

Despite challenges, the substantial voter turnout reflects the resilience and determination of the electorate to exercise their franchise and contribute to the democratic ethos of the nation.

As the electoral journey progresses, it becomes imperative to address the concerns voiced by the electorate and uphold the tenets of transparency and inclusivity, ensuring that every voice resonates and every vote holds significance.

This pivotal phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh not only holds sway over the future of the nation but also holds the key to shaping the trajectory of Chhattisgarh itself, defining its path for years to come.