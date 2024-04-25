Excitement grips Chhattisgarh ahead of second phase of LS polling

Chhattisgarh is abuzz with anticipation with the approaching second phase of Lok Sabha polling, scheduled to be held on Friday, April 26th.

Voters across the state are gearing up to cast their ballots in three crucial Lok Sabha constituencies – Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, and Kanker. Stalwart from both the Congress and the BJP camps vying for attention as a total of 41 candidates are in the fray, eyeing the support of the state’s 52,84,938 registered voters.

Building on the vigilant oversight of the initial phase, the Election Commission remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the integrity of the voting process. Stringent supervision of online polling centers is underway to safeguard against any potential irregularities, with swift corrective measures poised for prompt action.

Advertisement

The second phase witnesses the deployment of a robust workforce comprising 2,22,000 personnel. Across 6,567 polling booths, equipped with cutting-edge Ballot Units, Control Units, and VVPATs, meticulous arrangements have been made to facilitate a smooth voting experience. Additionally, heightened security measures, including the relocation of 55 booths to sensitive areas of Kanker, Mohla-Manpur, and Kondagaon, contribute to ensure a secure electoral environment.

In regions facing connectivity challenges, innovative solutions such as satellite technology and runners are being employed to ensure seamless data transmission from 76 polling centers situated in remote areas. Proactive measures, including the deployment of nine polling teams via BSF helicopters in volatile areas like Antagarh, underscore authorities’ commitment to ensuring a safe electoral process.

Enthusiasts and experts are keeping a close eye on the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, where a riveting contest is set to unfold between former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and incumbent MP Santosh Pandey. Meanwhile, Mahasamund and Kanker are witnessing intense battles between prominent candidates representing both Congress and BJP.

As political heavyweights intensify their campaign efforts, the Election Commission remains committed to bolstering voter awareness initiatives, aiming to stimulate a surge in voter turnout.

While stringent security protocols aim to instill confidence among voters, recent encounters with extremists in Kanker have underscored the need for heightened vigilance. Despite apprehensions stemming from Naxal shutdown calls, robust security arrangements led by the authorities continue to thwart any disruptive activities. With all police checkpoints on high alert, the election commission remains unwavering in its resolve to uphold the democratic ethos of free and fair elections.