Devender Singh Rana worked diligently towards J-K’s progress: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered his condolences on the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Devender Singh Rana and said that the BJP leader worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir’s progress.

“Shri Devender Singh Rana Ji’s untimely demise is shocking. He was a veteran leader, who worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir’s progress. He had just won the Assembly polls and had also played a noteworthy role in making the BJP stronger in J-K. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina got emotional while remembering Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Nagrota and said that the entire J-K is mourning the death of the BJP leader.

“Devender Singh Rana was a very hard-working leader of the BJP…The entire J-K is mourning the death of BJP leader Devender Singh Rana. He worked for every section of the society…He was recently elected as an MLA from the Nagrota assembly constituency by a very big margin…He will always stay alive in the hearts of the public of J-K,” Ravinder Raina told ANI on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that he is deeply shocked by the demise of Devender Singh Rana.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Sh. Devender Singh Rana Ji, MLA, Nagrota, J-K. A dedicated BJP leader and a true representative of the people of J-K. His invaluable contributions, warmth, and commitment to service will be remembered by all. This is an immense loss to our BJP family and to the people he served so selflessly. My heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may God grant his loved ones strength to bear this profound loss,” Tarun Chugh posted on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and sitting MLA of Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota, Devender Singh Rana, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 59. Rana is the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Devender Singh Rana was one of the key candidates in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. He emerged victorious from the Nagrota, defeating his rival, Joginder Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).