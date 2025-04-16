US Vice President JD Vance to visit Jaipur next week

US Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Jaipur next week as part of his official tour to India and Italy between April 18 and 24.

While the Rajasthan state administration has yet to release the official itinerary for the Vice President’s visit, the broader tour schedule announced by US authorities confirms that Vance will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra during his stay in India.

In preparation for the visit and to assess security arrangements, a team of officers from the US Embassy in India visited Amer Fort and Palace on Wednesday. The US dignitaries are expected to tour these historic sites during their time in Jaipur.

The US officials entered the monuments as regular tourists, purchasing entry tickets in the usual manner to better evaluate the surroundings and logistics.

Officials from the Rajasthan Tourism Department, including Deputy Director (Tourism) Upendra Singh Shekhawat and Palace Superintendent Dr Rakesh Chholak, were present during the visit.