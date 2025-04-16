Assam CM Himanta issues warning to WAQF Act protesters

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning against any form of violence or public disorder in connection with protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Emphasising that dissent must remain within the legal framework, Sarma advised those opposing the law to approach the Supreme Court for redressal rather than resorting to disruptive street demonstrations or unrest.

In a statement posted on social media on April 12, the Chief Minister said, “Waqf law is a reality. Anyone who wants to oppose this has the complete freedom to go to the Supreme Court. But in Assam, neither stone pelting nor any violence will be tolerated in the name of Waqf.”

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, recently passed by Parliament, seeks to bring greater transparency and accountability to the management of Waqf properties—endowments made by Muslims for religious, educational, or charitable purposes.

The amended law enhances the powers of the Central Waqf Council, mandates digitisation of Waqf records, and includes stricter penalties for encroachments or misuse of Waqf land. However, critics argue that the amendment centralises authority, reduces state-level oversight, and may impact the autonomy of local Waqf boards.

Acknowledging the democratic right to peaceful protest, the Chief Minister reiterated that any attempt to disturb law and order would invite strong action. “We welcome all viewpoints in a democracy, but violence has no place in Assam,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Sarma also praised the Assam Police and members of the minority community for their role in maintaining peace and communal harmony across the state. Despite intelligence inputs warning of possible unrest, the Chief Minister noted that the situation remained under control, with only minor demonstrations reported in three locations on April 12.

The Assam government has maintained a proactive stance on law and order, particularly amid nationwide protests against the amended Waqf law. States like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Delhi have seen larger demonstrations, with some turning violent. Assam, in contrast, has so far witnessed only limited protests without any major incident.