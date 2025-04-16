SC directs Telangana wildlife warden to protect forest in Kancha Gachibowli

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the wildlife warden of Telangana to examine and take immediate steps to protect the wildlife affected due the felling/cutting of trees in 100 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli in Telangana.

Making it clear that not even a single tree should be felled in the area, a bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih warned Telangana authorities about sending its officers responsible for deforestation to a “temporary prison” in the “very same spot” if the state justify the felling of trees. “If you (state) try to justify then… a better course would be to come up with a plan to restore the forest,” Justice Gavai told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Telangana.

Justice Gavai further said, “We will go all out for the protection of the environment and ecology.”

As senior advocate and amicus curiae K Parameshwar said that the land has been mortgaged to a private party, the bench said, “We are not on mortgage and all. We are only on how so many trees were chopped off without the permission of the State government. We are only on dozens of bulldozers and forests of hundred acres being destroyed. If you wanted to do something you should have sought proper permissions.”

As amicus curiae, advocate Parmeshwar is assisting the court in the matter.

Singhvi sought time to study a report prepared by the Central Empowered Committee on the issue prepared on the direction of the court and the bench gave Telangana four weeks, and posted the matter on May 15.

Earlier, the top court, while taking suo moto cognizance of the felling of trees at forest area in Kancha Gachibowli in Telangana, stayed felling of trees at the site and warned Chief Secretary of consequences if its order is not complied with.

It had ordered that until further orders, there shall be no activity of any sort at the site, except the protection of trees already existing.

The bench had also said that the Chief Secretary of Telangana will be personally responsible and the action will be taken if the court’s directions are not complied with in true spirit.

Advocate Parmeshwar had told the bench that massive felling of trees had taken place during the weekend holidays.

The land is located in the IT hub of Hyderabad and has become contentious, with people expressing concerns over the loss of green cover and space for wildlife there. The Hyderabad University students were protesting against the auction of the land and wanted the land to be transferred to the university.