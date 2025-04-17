PM Modi hails inauguration of Amravati airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the inauguration of Amravati airport, terming it as ‘great news’ for Maharashtra.

“The inauguration of Amravati airport is great news for Maharashtra, especially for the Vidarbha region. The active airport in Amravati will boost commerce and connectivity,” PM Modi in response to the X post of Union Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the city of Amravati will get special recognition due to the state-of-the-art Amravati Airport and Pilot Training Centre.

“By completing the developmental works in Vidarbha and bringing this region into the mainstream of development, priority will be given to this work,” the Chief Minister said at the function organised for the launch of passenger flight services and the flight demonstration of the Air India Pilot Training Centre.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said that today marks a historic milestone for Vidarbha.

“Honoured to inaugurate Amravati Airport alongside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, this RCS-VGF funded airport takes flight with Alliance Air’s inaugural RCS Amravati–Mumbai flight. Also witnessed a demo flight at what will soon be South Asia’s largest Air India Flying Training Organisation (FTO), a big leap for India’s overall aviation ecosystem,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the airport will bring about an economic revolution, and this area will benefit directly and indirectly.

“It will also create various employment opportunities. The airport will create a new identity for the area. Since entrepreneurs are also giving priority to setting up industries in the area where the airport is located, the textile industry here will get a boost,” he said.

He added that the PM Mitra Park to be built here will create two lakh jobs, and cotton farmers will benefit from cotton to cloth and further fashion.