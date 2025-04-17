BJP holds key meet in Delhi at PM Modi’s residence, discuss organisation reshuffle

The top BJP leadership held an important meeting on Wednesday in Delhi regarding the party’s organisational elections, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s residence, was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP’s National General Secretary (Organisation), B.L. Santhosh.

Advertisement

The organisational reshuffle is expected to have a significant impact on the BJP’s electoral strategy ahead of upcoming polls.

Advertisement

Discussions also focused around the upcoming election for the BJP President.

According to party sources, the announcement regarding the election could be made within a week.

In addition to deliberating on the national leadership, the meeting also focused on organisational changes at the state level.

Sources said that the names of new state BJP presidents for states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh were discussed.

The election for the BJP President was to be completed by February 2025, but was delayed due to state elections, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi.

The party may announce around half a dozen state unit presidents in the next two to three days.

“The election process for choosing the BJP President could begin any time after April 20,” the party sources said.

The election for the BJP President was supposed to take place in January. However, with April halfway through, it remains pending.

J.P. Nadda, who has been serving as the BJP President since January 2020, had his term extended beyond the three-year limit to ensure a smooth transition and proper preparation for the next leadership phase.

According to the BJP constitution, the term of the National President is generally three years, elected through consensus within the party.

Party insiders believe that the delay is due to the careful selection of a leader who can further strengthen the organisation.

BJP is looking for a young organisational structure and this could lead to ouster of some current General Secretaries being replaced by young faces, keeping in mind the future prospects of the party, party sources said.