Cooperating fully in air hostess assault case: Medanta Hospital

Medanta Hospital on Wednesday stated that it is fully cooperating with the investigation into the alleged sexual assault of an air hostess in Gurugram.

“We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigation conducted by the relevant authorities,” the hospital said in a statement.

“At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents, including CCTV footage from the time period in question, have been handed over to the police,” it added.

The 46-year-old air hostess has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a hospital staff member while on a ventilator in the ICU of Medanta Hospital .

In her complaint, she further alleged that two nurses were present at the time of the assault but did not intervene.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of West Bengal, arrived in Gurugram on March 31 for an airline training programme.

She was admitted to the hospital on April 5 after falling ill. The alleged molestation took place the following day while she was on a ventilator in the ICU.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case of molestation at Sadar Police Station in Gurugram.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Gaurav confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.