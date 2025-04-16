BJP launches Waqf reforms campaign in Rajasthan, promises transparency and welfare

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday formally launched the Waqf Reforms Campaign in Rajasthan through a state-level workshop, assuring the Muslim community that the income from waqf properties would see a hundredfold increase and would be dedicated to their welfare and upliftment.

Addressing the workshop, BJP state unit in-charge and national convenor of the campaign, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, said that currently the recorded income from waqf properties stands at Rs 166 crore per annum.

“However, based on market value and fair estimation, this figure should be around Rs 1 lakh crore per annum,” said Agrawal, a sitting Rajya Sabha MP. He alleged that clerics, waqf board functionaries, and Congress leaders have historically underreported income and misappropriated funds.

“The new reformed waqf boards will ensure transparency in transactions, leading to a manifold rise in revenue,” he added.

He reiterated the BJP’s criticism of previous Congress-led regimes, accusing them of neglecting the welfare of the Muslim community and limiting them to low-paying jobs in exchange for their votes.

“In contrast, the BJP and its government aim to help Muslims become prosperous citizens with dignified livelihoods,” Agrawal said.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, in his address, assured that the income from waqf properties would be spent solely on the welfare and development of the Muslim community.

He also criticized the Congress for opposing BJP initiatives merely for the sake of opposition.

“The new setup of waqf boards under the amended Act will safeguard the poor and protect their properties. Previously, under the outdated law, clerics and waqf board office bearers could arbitrarily claim ownership of properties. Under the new rules, no property can be claimed without a 90-day notice,” Sharma said.

“This reform will benefit not only poor Muslims but rightful property owners from any community,” he added.

State BJP President Madan Rathore, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa, and several senior leaders also addressed the gathering.

Advertisement