Cong will not remain silent against BJP’s ‘dictatorship’: Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP government of misusing the central probe agencies and said that his party will not remain silent against the ruling dispensation’s “dictatorship.”

“If BJP and Narendra Modi think that they can scare our leader Rahul Gandhi Ji and the Congress, they are under a misconception. Every Congress worker will strongly fight this battle,” Yadav said.

Yadav was participating in a protest in the national capital against the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, “Modi and Amit Shah are using the ED as a tool to scare Opposition leaders and those who raise their voices against the BJP. But out of the thousands cases filed by the ED, the conviction rate was less than 0.41 per cent.”

The Delhi Congress chief claimed that in the National Herald case, neither any financial transaction was carried out nor anybody made any financial gains from it.

“It is a case concocted to malign Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji for speaking the truth against the Modi Government,” he said.

Yadav further said that the Congress had never come under anybody’s pressure, nor would it ever come.